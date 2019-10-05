Savara Inc. (SVRA) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 2 0.00 27.79M -1.36 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 9.18M -8.46 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 1,159,269,147.34% -45.6% -32.6% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1,555,141,453.50% -184.1% -105.5%

Volatility & Risk

Savara Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.22 beta. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Savara Inc. are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Its competitor InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Savara Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Savara Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.9% and 12.4%. About 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Savara Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Savara Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.