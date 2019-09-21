Savara Inc. (SVRA) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Comparison side by side

Both Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 IMV Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Savara Inc. and IMV Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Savara Inc. and IMV Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

IMV Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.25 average price target and a 241.95% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Savara Inc. and IMV Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.9% and 19.5%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, IMV Inc. has 16.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year Savara Inc. was more bearish than IMV Inc.

Summary

IMV Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Savara Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.