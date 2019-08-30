Savara Inc. (SVRA) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) Contrasting side by side

Both Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.19 N/A -0.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Savara Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Volatility & Risk

Savara Inc. has a 0.22 beta, while its volatility is 78.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

12.1 and 12.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Savara Inc. Its rival ImmuCell Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 6.3 respectively. Savara Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ImmuCell Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year Savara Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than ImmuCell Corporation.

Summary

ImmuCell Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Savara Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.