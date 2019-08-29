Savara Inc. (SVRA) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Contrasting side by side

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Savara Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Savara Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor G1 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Savara Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Savara Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of G1 Therapeutics Inc. is $45, which is potential 24.76% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Savara Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.9% and 93.3% respectively. About 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year Savara Inc. has -66.45% weaker performance while G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 29.56% stronger performance.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Savara Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.