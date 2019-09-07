Savara Inc. (SVRA) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 12.03 N/A -1.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Savara Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Savara Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Risk and Volatility

Savara Inc. has a 0.22 beta, while its volatility is 78.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.75 beta is the reason why it is 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Savara Inc. are 12.1 and 12.1. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Savara Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares and 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 1.1% are Savara Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Savara Inc.

Summary

Savara Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.