Savara Inc. (SVRA) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Comparison side by side

Both Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 24.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.2% -41.5% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -305.3% -111.2%

Risk and Volatility

Savara Inc.’s current beta is 1.03 and it happens to be 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 89.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Savara Inc. are 15.6 and 15.6. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Savara Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Savara Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.5% and 55.9% respectively. 1.9% are Savara Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12.96% 9.58% -32.22% -20.43% -6.15% -3.17%

For the past year Savara Inc. had bullish trend while EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Savara Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.