Savara Inc. (SVRA) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Comparing side by side

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 54 2.78 N/A 0.73 62.31

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Savara Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Savara Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.2% -41.5% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.03 beta indicates that Savara Inc. is 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Savara Inc. are 15.6 and 15.6. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has 2.1 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Savara Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Savara Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a consensus target price of $69.5, with potential upside of 50.40%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Savara Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.5% and 85% respectively. Insiders held 1.9% of Savara Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -5.12% -14.46% -31.1% -33.02% -11.29% -23.68%

For the past year Savara Inc. had bullish trend while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Savara Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.