Savara Inc. (SVRA) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Contrasting side by side

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 267.26 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Savara Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Savara Inc. is 12.1 while its Current Ratio is 12.1. Meanwhile, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18 while its Quick Ratio is 18. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Savara Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Savara Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $40, with potential upside of 113.56%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Savara Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.9% and 97.6%. Insiders held 1.1% of Savara Inc. shares. Comparatively, 5.65% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year Savara Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Savara Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.