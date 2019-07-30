Savara Inc. (SVRA) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.01 N/A 0.60 18.36

In table 1 we can see Savara Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Savara Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.2% -41.5% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.03 shows that Savara Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.6 and 15.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are 6.7 and 6.5 respectively. Savara Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Savara Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is $13, which is potential 15.35% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Savara Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.5% and 79.9%. Insiders held 1.9% of Savara Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11%

For the past year Savara Inc. has 49.41% stronger performance while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -18.11% weaker performance.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Savara Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.