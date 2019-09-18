Savara Inc. (SVRA) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) Comparison side by side

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.38 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 highlights Savara Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Risk & Volatility

Savara Inc. is 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.22. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 120.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Savara Inc. are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Its competitor Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Savara Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Savara Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.9% and 25.1%. Savara Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Savara Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Savara Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.