Savara Inc. (SVRA) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Comparison side by side

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Savara Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Volatility and Risk

Savara Inc. has a beta of 0.22 and its 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Savara Inc. are 12.1 and 12.1. Competitively, Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 6.8 and 6.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Savara Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Savara Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

For the past year Savara Inc. had bearish trend while Calithera Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Savara Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.