Savara Inc. (SVRA) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Comparing side by side

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.58 N/A -2.89 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.22 beta indicates that Savara Inc. is 78.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc.’s 359.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 4.59 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Savara Inc. are 12.1 and 12.1. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc. has 4.1 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Savara Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares and 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year Savara Inc. had bearish trend while Aytu BioScience Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Savara Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.