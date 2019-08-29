Savara Inc. (SVRA) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Contrasting side by side

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Savara Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Savara Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Savara Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Axcella Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 average price target and a 196.05% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Savara Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.9% and 0% respectively. Savara Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. has weaker performance than Savara Inc.

Summary

Axcella Health Inc. beats Savara Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.