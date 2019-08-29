Savara Inc. (SVRA) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Contrasting side by side

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Savara Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.36
|0.00
|Axcella Health Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.48
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Savara Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Savara Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Savara Inc.
|0.00%
|-45.6%
|-32.6%
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Savara Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Savara Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Axcella Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 average price target and a 196.05% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Savara Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.9% and 0% respectively. Savara Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Savara Inc.
|-1.55%
|-5.93%
|-76.42%
|-66.04%
|-77.34%
|-66.45%
|Axcella Health Inc.
|15.85%
|-2.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-38.55%
For the past year Axcella Health Inc. has weaker performance than Savara Inc.
Summary
Axcella Health Inc. beats Savara Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
