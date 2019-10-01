Savara Inc. (SVRA) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Comparing side by side

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 2 0.00 27.79M -1.36 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 4 0.00 3.92M -2.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Savara Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Savara Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 1,131,238,296.83% -45.6% -32.6% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 89,700,464.52% -78.2% -67.1%

Risk and Volatility

Savara Inc. has a beta of 0.22 and its 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s beta is 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.1 while its Quick Ratio is 12.1. On the competitive side is, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.3 Quick Ratio. Savara Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Savara Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Savara Inc. has -66.45% weaker performance while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 15.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Savara Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.