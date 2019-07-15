Savara Inc. (SVRA) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Savara Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.2% -41.5% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -159.1% -116.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.03 beta indicates that Savara Inc. is 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 129.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Savara Inc. is 15.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.6. The Current Ratio of rival Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Savara Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Savara Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.5% and 9.3%. Insiders owned 1.9% of Savara Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.77% -45.49% -52.73% -55.32% -31.22% -32.82%

For the past year Savara Inc. has 49.41% stronger performance while Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.82% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Savara Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.