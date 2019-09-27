Savant Capital Trimmed Its Position in Marriott Intl New (MAR) by $516,180; As Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Market Value Rose, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Raised Holding by $1.15 Million

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 71,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 756,365 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.55M, up from 684,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.85. About 1.29 million shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee

Savant Capital Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc sold 3,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 84,908 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.91M, down from 88,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $121.67. About 2.55M shares traded or 49.30% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 02/04/2018 – COMMONWEALTH HOTELS BUY TWO ADDED MARRIOTT BRAND HOTELS; 02/05/2018 – Marriott International Debuts Eco-conscious Element Brand in the Middle East with the Opening of Element Me’aisam in the United; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 20/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 25/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Therese M. Palermino, John L. Gillispie and; 16/04/2018 – Marriott International Unveils Unified Loyalty Programs With One Set of Benefits; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 30/05/2018 – DHOFAR TOURISM CO SAYS MIRBAT MARRIOTT RESORT, OWNED BY THE COMPANY, WAS SUBJECT TO VARIOUS DAMAGES DUE TO MEKUNU CYCLONE; 10/05/2018 – MAR HOLDERS OK RESOLUTION TO IMPLEMENT SIMPLE MAJORITY VOTING

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $18.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barnes Group Inc (NYSE:B) by 8,923 shares to 122,387 shares, valued at $6.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sykes Enterprises In (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 19,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,332 shares, and cut its stake in Urban Edge Pptys.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold UMPQ shares while 100 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 182.51 million shares or 1.02% less from 184.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. World Invsts has 0.01% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 485,882 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us Bankshares De stated it has 114,750 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.6% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 937,025 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,988 shares. Mariner Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.12% or 336,332 shares in its portfolio. S R Schill And Associates reported 20,816 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 0% or 1,258 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 715,191 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 92,926 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc. Acadian Asset Management Ltd has 0.05% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Atlanta Mngmt Company L L C holds 1.08% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) or 14.44M shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 49,637 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 341,920 shares. Westpac Bk invested in 0% or 48,553 shares. Gulf Intl Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 24,994 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Ltd invested in 2,235 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 2,561 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman, a New York-based fund reported 8,848 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 456,005 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Amer Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 110,036 shares. Johnson Fincl holds 50 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The has 716,707 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 2,644 were accumulated by Cibc World. 2,008 were accumulated by Ionic Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Carroll Finance Associate Inc has 0.02% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 1,763 shares. Argi Inv Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,222 shares. Moreover, Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 12,303 shares.

