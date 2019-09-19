Savant Capital Raised Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake by $18.41 Million; Capital Impact Advisors Has Boosted Holding in Green Dot (GDOT) as Market Value Declined

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 488.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 160,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 192,856 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.25M, up from 32,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $114.33. About 994,573 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling

Capital Impact Advisors Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc bought 14,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 41,204 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00 million, up from 26,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.31. About 486,075 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GDOT INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Investigating Possible Securities Fraud by Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Green Dot Corporation – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23 million and $272.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 2,379 shares to 15,327 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 3,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,622 shares, and cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold GDOT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 44.34 million shares or 1.26% more from 43.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 424,059 shares. New York-based Sg Americas has invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.01% or 371,256 shares in its portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers stated it has 432,133 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 328,205 are owned by Ami Asset Management Corp. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability owns 160,468 shares. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.11% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Psagot Investment House accumulated 3,600 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 5,707 shares. Alta Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 172,552 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 301,370 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 155,345 shares. 25,000 were accumulated by Hennessy Advisors Incorporated. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Waste Management (WM) Reports Election of William B. Plummer to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Industrial Stocks to Buy for a Strong U.S. Economy – Investorplace.com” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management, Inc. Elects William B. Plummer to Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.