Savant Capital Position in Mcdonalds (MCD) Has Upped by $800,226 as Market Value Rose; Five9 (FIVN) Stock Price Declined While Geode Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 3.44M shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: INVESTING $1.5B IN STORE REMODELS IN U.S. THIS YR; 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners; 06/03/2018 – CAFC: GRECIA v. MCDONALD’S CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1672 – 2018-03-06; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income tax dept conducts searches on McDonald’s franchise – PTI in Economic Times; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 53,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 707,610 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.38 million, up from 653,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $58.03. About 1.07M shares traded or 22.59% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Ltd Liability Company stated it has 33,462 shares or 3.07% of all its holdings. Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd Company owns 72,404 shares for 2.69% of their portfolio. Moreover, Berkshire Asset Mngmt Llc Pa has 1.82% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 228,571 were reported by Dearborn Prtn Lc. Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated has 1.61% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 148,508 shares. Amer National Bank reported 0.42% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cls Invests Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,687 shares. 204,193 were reported by Federated Pa. Verus Financial Partners Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 1,203 shares. Violich Management accumulated 6,080 shares. Asset Management stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Agf Invests has 163,535 shares. National Bank & Trust accumulated 469,587 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd has 0.88% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 695,991 shares. Family Corp accumulated 1,878 shares.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $532.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 4,142 shares to 1,917 shares, valued at $342,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 36,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,747 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $771,429 activity. The insider Henry Daniel sold 3,036 shares worth $537,767. 76,411 shares valued at $13.62M were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden on Tuesday, February 5.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 23,530 shares to 450,459 shares, valued at $64.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 717,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).