Savant Capital Maintains Position in Nextera Energy (NEE); Brinks Co (BCO) Shares Rose While Park West Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $5.77 Million

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 71,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 505,000 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.00 million, down from 576,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $82.9. About 143,498 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP REVENUES $3,476 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $50M in Cap Expenditures Over Three Years to Support Branch Rationalization and the Integration of Dunbar’s Fleet; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – DEAL WILL BE FUNDED FROM CO’S AVAILABLE CASH; 15/05/2018 – Brink’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY GAAP EPS $ 0.42; 31/05/2018 – BRINK’S TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s to Buy Cash-Management Firm Dunbar for $520 Million; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN IN NEW ACQUISITIONS BETWEEN NOW AND END OF 2019; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – FULL INTEGRATION AND SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ACHIEVED OVER THREE YEARS FROM DEAL, WITH MAJORITY ACHIEVED BY THE END OF SECOND YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BRINK’S 1Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 63C

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 24.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 1,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 8,240 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, up from 6,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $225.31. About 937,699 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Invest has invested 0.47% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ftb Advsrs has 8,164 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Uss Invest Mgmt reported 0.49% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Philadelphia Com invested in 0.12% or 6,624 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cypress holds 0.29% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 7,054 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc holds 8,129 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,130 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Rampart Investment Mgmt Communication Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.84% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Creative Planning holds 109,344 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il owns 11,630 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hallmark Mgmt Inc holds 1,021 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Main Street Rech Ltd Liability owns 99,529 shares.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is NextEra Energy a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What We Think About NextEra Energy, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Pay – Yahoo Sports” published on January 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Utility Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 1.65M shares to 2.15M shares, valued at $22.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 17,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

More notable recent The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brink’s to Attend the 2019 Buckingham Industrials Conference on September 19, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brink’s updates on currency devaluation impact – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.