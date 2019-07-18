Savant Capital Maintains Position in Mcdonalds (MCD); As Imax (IMAX) Share Value Rose, Pembroke Management LTD Raised Its Stake

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 168,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 803,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.21M, up from 634,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $20.24. About 329,703 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has declined 0.04% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N REACHES DEALS TO ADD NINE NEW IMAX THEATERS IN INDIA – CEO; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Imax; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q Rev $85M; 03/04/2018 – IMAX REACHES AGREEMENT WITH JINYI FOR 30 THEATERS IN CHINA; 12/03/2018 – New IMAX® 3D Documentary “Pandas” Opens April 6, 2018 At The California Science Center; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL EXITED MED, IMAX IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – IMAX CORP – SALES DEAL FOR A MINIMUM OF 4 NEW IMAX THEATRES IN SAUDI ARABIA; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Imax; 15/05/2018 – Light Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Imax

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $213.71. About 1.63 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 13/03/2018 – Worker Exodus Builds at McDonald’s as Mobile App Sows Confusion; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSALS 4-6 IN PROXY; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 13/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) by 125,525 shares to 261,409 shares, valued at $26.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) by 21,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,271 shares, and cut its stake in National Gen Hldgs (NASDAQ:NGHC).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. The insider Hoovel Catherine A. sold 1,328 shares worth $233,662. Gibbs Robert Lane had sold 22,036 shares worth $3.99M on Thursday, January 31. Fairhurst David Ogden had sold 76,411 shares worth $13.62 million on Tuesday, February 5. MCKENNA ANDREW J had sold 30,000 shares worth $5.41 million.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $532.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,386 shares to 48,868 shares, valued at $13.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 13,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,390 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).

