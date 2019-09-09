Savant Capital Maintains Position in Mcdonalds (MCD); As Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Stock Rose, Oberweis Asset Management Has Boosted Position by $2.24 Million

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $218.24. About 1.45M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s of North Texas Offers Students And Teachers Free Breakfast April 10; 30/04/2018 – A rise in the price of McDonald’s Big Maca didn’t scare away customers in the first quarter; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Britain’s retailers will see more corporate failures, warns UK McDonald’s boss- Sky News; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 24/05/2018 – MCD CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc. (CSOD) by 66.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 41,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 103,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, up from 62,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $53.4. About 822,262 shares traded or 67.75% up from the average. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Ondemand Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSOD); 06/05/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFIC); 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $503M TO $511M, EST. 67C; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: CSOD FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer; 27/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation Launches VolunteerReady.org; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Board of Directors and Names New Chair; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Elisa Steele, Richard Haddrill and Marcus Ryu Nominated to Board

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $532.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 24,174 shares to 40,307 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 4,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,917 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

