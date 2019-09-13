Savant Capital Lifted Position in Waste Mgmt Del (WM); As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Armstrong Henry H Associates Cut Holding by $6.88 Million

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 488.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 160,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 192,856 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.25 million, up from 32,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $113.07. About 1.70M shares traded or 0.87% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 49,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 434,467 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.51M, down from 483,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.43. About 5.05 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14 million and $731.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 2,293 shares to 342,961 shares, valued at $73.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.