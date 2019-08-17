Savant Capital Lifted Its Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $800,226 as Valuation Rose; As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Grassi Investment Management Trimmed by $870,905 Its Stake

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $218.47. About 2.48 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s flips golden arches in honor of International Women’s Day; 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – McDonald’s Problems in India Grow With Tax Beef; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – Analyst double-take: Credit Suisse slashes its McDonald’s target a day after reiterating forecast; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 5,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 53,383 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 58,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 2.05M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $532.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 13,364 shares to 13,390 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 4,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,917 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd holds 610,488 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Virginia-based Yorktown Mgmt And Incorporated has invested 0.43% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Hills Bankshares Co accumulated 30,944 shares. Arvest Bank Trust Division invested 0.03% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Oarsman Cap Incorporated holds 6,508 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 515,924 shares. Zweig has invested 1.1% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 28,432 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Glenview Bancshares Dept has 40,420 shares for 3.28% of their portfolio. Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 53,031 shares. Concorde Asset Management Limited Company holds 1,233 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Stewart Patten Limited Liability Corp owns 0.25% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 7,201 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 26,958 shares. Wms Prns reported 27,025 shares. Cobblestone Limited accumulated 0.03% or 1,806 shares.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T (NYSE:T) by 280,815 shares to 295,382 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

