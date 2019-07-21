Savant Capital Increases Position in Mcdonalds (MCD); Nbw Capital Decreased Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $337,743 as Market Valuation Rose

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $213.87. About 2.86M shares traded or 3.52% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU IS DRIVING AVG CHECK HIGHER; 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Interest Expense Up 5%-7%; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) CEO Enrique Hernandez Hosts Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD); 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW VALUE MENU IS HELPING AVG CHECK IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – A rise in the price of McDonald’s Big Maca didn’t scare away customers in the first quarter; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 1,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,746 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16M, down from 60,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $202.59. About 20.93 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO TIM COOK TAKES STAGE AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION, IPAD; 25/03/2018 – Intl. Business Times: Apple discontinuing iPhone X amid `slowing sales,’; 01/05/2018 – China is one of Apple’s most important and competitive markets, and one that has increasingly been in the geopolitical spotlight amid trade tensions with the U.S; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 01/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple, sources tell @MarcStilesPSBJ:; 17/04/2018 – This Ukrainian Mac product has a cult following – and could hint at Apple’s future; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to a leaked report; 24/04/2018 – IRELAND INTENTION TO SIGN EXECUTE ESCROW DEED W/ APPLE

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $532.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGV) by 4,568 shares to 120,349 shares, valued at $9.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 4,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,917 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. Shares for $537,767 were sold by Henry Daniel. On Thursday, January 31 MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 30,000 shares. Another trade for 22,036 shares valued at $3.99 million was made by Gibbs Robert Lane on Thursday, January 31. Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of stock or 1,328 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,007 were accumulated by Alphamark Ltd. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 0.5% or 610,488 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.74% or 359,745 shares. Hutchinson Cap Ca owns 1,080 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.18% or 399,291 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd holds 0.45% or 5,828 shares in its portfolio. Ardevora Asset Management Llp owns 161,436 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Smith Salley & Assocs has invested 0.05% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). New York-based Park Avenue Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Albert D Mason reported 9,475 shares. Moreover, King Luther Cap Management has 0.04% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). New England Rech And Mngmt holds 5,467 shares. Parsec Mgmt Inc owns 0.04% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,681 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has 1,901 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma holds 82,266 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.89 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $365.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 39,181 shares to 84,927 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc. (NYSE:CMA) by 16,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).