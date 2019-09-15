Savant Capital Increased Its Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $329,868 as Valuation Rose; Eminence Capital LP Holding in Pg&E (PCG) Has Upped as Shares Declined

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 24.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 1,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 8,240 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, up from 6,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $218.49. About 2.00 million shares traded or 4.26% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 38.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 2.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 7.97M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $182.71 million, up from 5.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 18.86M shares traded or 127.05% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E: 3RD-PARTY AGGREGATORS, DISTRIB GENERATION TO TAKE LOAD; 26/04/2018 – PUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 10:42 AM; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $7.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 7.50 million shares to 8.51M shares, valued at $119.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 988,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 108,610 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 2.35M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,162 shares. Finepoint LP reported 20.03% stake. Oz Mgmt Lp reported 2.12 million shares stake. Valley Advisers has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 3.14 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Laurion Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 663 shares. Kensico has invested 1.21% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Georgia-based Voya Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Bessemer Gp has 12,822 shares. Assetmark reported 44 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 794,051 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 110,273 shares in its portfolio. Redwood Management Limited reported 13.36M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc holds 7,135 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Co has 1,338 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Arvest Bankshares Trust Division reported 6,128 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 208 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp accumulated 12.28 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Parkside Bankshares invested in 3,742 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv reported 2,385 shares. 1,559 were reported by Waters Parkerson And Lc. Numerixs Technologies invested 0.07% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp Ny owns 3,567 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Lc has invested 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 2,650 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Management Company reported 0.34% stake.

