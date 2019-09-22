Savant Capital Holds Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE); Enphase Energy (ENPH) Holder Old West Investment Management Lowered Its Holding by $2.84 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 52.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 157,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 141,317 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, down from 298,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.47. About 6.82M shares traded or 29.22% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 10/05/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Investor Conferences in May 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Rev $70M; 06/03/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Upcoming ROTH Investor Conference; 21/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Now Shipping IQ 7X Microinverters for 96-Cell PV Modules; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar lnstallers; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss $5.13M; 23/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and GRID Alternatives Renew Collaboration for 2018; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT DECREASES AMOUNT OF REPAYMENTS REQUIRED UNDER LOAN DEAL BY 50% FROM MARCH 1, 2018 THROUGH DEC. 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar Installers

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 24.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 1,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 8,240 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, up from 6,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $225.72. About 4.79M shares traded or 147.73% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Nuclear Regulator Commission proposes $232,000 fine against NextEra Energy subsidiary – South Florida – South Florida Business Journal” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Utility Stocks for Conservative Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 8,542 shares. Brown Advisory owns 41,544 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.44% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 39,412 shares. Michigan-based Azimuth Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.22% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Uss Investment Management Limited holds 226,185 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 53,026 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Com Il reported 0.08% stake. Boston Mgmt accumulated 3,570 shares. Natixis accumulated 22,629 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt reported 1,860 shares stake. Huntington Bancorp holds 1.48% or 448,207 shares. Lawson Kroeker Mngmt Ne invested 0.08% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Adirondack Trust stated it has 8,865 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Headinvest Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,811 shares or 0.22% of the stock.

More notable recent Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “9 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ENPH, ON, HPE, WB – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Enphase Energy Keeps Tumbling – The Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 766.67% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $24.40 million for 34.34 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality.