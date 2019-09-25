Savant Capital Holding in Marriott Intl New (MAR) Has Cut by $516,180; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Legacy Private Trust Cut Position as Stock Value Rose

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 14,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,392 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.41M, down from 54,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 30.02M shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head

Savant Capital Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc sold 3,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 84,908 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.91 million, down from 88,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $122.27. About 2.34M shares traded or 39.75% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 02/05/2018 – Marriott International Debuts Eco-conscious Element Brand in the Middle East with the Opening of Element Me’aisam in the United; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT HOLDERS REJECT AMENDING BYLAWS; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Marriott Intl’s $400M Sr Unscd Notes ‘BBB’; 05/03/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Marriott; 04/04/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SERIES X NOTES DUE 2028 OFFERING OF UPTO $450 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – FRONTFOUR SAYS COMBINATION W/ MARRIOTT WILL MAX VALUE FOR ILG; 06/03/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach Elevates Beachfront Luxury on the Shores of the Arabian Gulf; 08/03/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Plans for Tampa Hotel; to Join Hilton’s Tapestry Collection; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Declares an Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Family Firm Inc owns 3,778 shares. Navellier & Assoc Incorporated accumulated 15,304 shares. Monetta Financial Svcs has invested 5.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stadion Money Limited Liability Com holds 7,003 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mawer Inv has invested 2.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo reported 544,017 shares. Night Owl Capital Limited Company stated it has 174,547 shares or 7.15% of all its holdings. First Business Financial Services holds 11,561 shares. Guardian Investment Management reported 26,985 shares stake. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 1.09M shares. Ruffer Llp stated it has 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 62,186 are held by Regent Inv Management Limited Liability Corp. Beach Invest Counsel Pa stated it has 167,498 shares. Korea holds 6.31M shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability reported 2.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $878.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,375 shares to 10,065 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 13,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (EDIV).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HoloLens 2 goes on sale next month – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Chart Pro On Microsoft: ‘Watch Out’ If Stock Hits $155 – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Slack Tries to Dispel Microsoft Fears – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “These 3 Dividend Stocks Just Increased Their Payouts – Nasdaq” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $709.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TWOK) by 15,357 shares to 67,561 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 50,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGV).

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market News For Mar 1, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Marriott International (MAR) Down 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market News For Mar 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Marriott International To Debut The W Hotels Brand In Toronto – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Marriott International (MAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.