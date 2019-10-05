Savant Capital Holding in Marriott Intl New (MAR) Has Cut by $516,180; Anderson Hoagland & Co Stake in Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA) Has Decreased as Stock Rose

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc. (RGA) by 22.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 3,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 12,055 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79M, down from 15,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $156.04. About 182,284 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.048 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q OPER EPS $1.61, EST. $2.49; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB5.26 BLN VS RMB5.15 BLN A YEAR AGO; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP AMENDS BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF CHINA CONTINENT INSURANCE WILL BE CHANGED TO RMB15.12 BLN; 14/03/2018 Reinsurance Group of America to Host Investor Day; 16/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Insurance Subsidiaries of Nassau Reinsurance Group Holdings, L.P; 23/04/2018 – RGA Appoints New Members to Board of Directors

Savant Capital Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc sold 3,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 84,908 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.91 million, down from 88,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $120.86. About 1.73 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 03/04/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center To Hold Customer Experience Symposium; 05/03/2018 – Gaia to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12-13, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q EPS $1.09; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 15/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Moxy To ‘Play On’ Across Europe With Expected Entry To More Than 40 New Cities By The End Of 2020; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 05/03/2018 Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, Los Cabos Slated to Open in June; 26/04/2018 – Strategic Property Partners, LLC Commences Construction of Water Street Tampa with a JW Marriott Hotel; 30/04/2018 – Marriott International, Inc. Selects DESTINI Estimator as Preconstruction Solution

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $499.47M for 20.14 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $709.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TWOK) by 15,357 shares to 67,561 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 9,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il holds 0.01% or 2,723 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Com reported 12,000 shares. Victory holds 0.01% or 36,673 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones And Associate Lc stated it has 3,135 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs has 9,729 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial stated it has 112,808 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Jennison Ltd Liability Corp holds 5.97M shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 0.17% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Mercer Capital Advisers holds 0.07% or 800 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp holds 54,068 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.12% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 3.66 million shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 876,603 shares. Hilton Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.06% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 42,491 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold RGA shares while 138 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 54.49 million shares or 0.80% less from 54.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 125 shares. Anderson Hoagland Com reported 1.11% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Lsv Asset Management reported 961,839 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 294,360 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.09% stake. Earnest Ltd Company invested in 1.47% or 1.04M shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.03% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Pennsylvania-based Sei Communications has invested 0.03% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Comerica Bankshares has invested 0.05% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Somerset Communication reported 3,149 shares stake. 12,700 were reported by Barometer Cap Management. New York-based Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Signaturefd Limited has invested 0.01% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.01% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).