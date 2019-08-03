Savant Capital Has Upped Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding by $800,226; Kinross Gold (KGC) Holding Maintained by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 3.44M shares traded or 21.22% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/03/2018 – Worker Exodus Builds at McDonald’s as Mobile App Sows Confusion; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 02/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: In 2015, McDonald’s said it would pay its U.S. employees at least a dollar above local minimum; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 19/03/2018 – Deadline is Today in McDonald’s Labor Case That Could Affect Millions; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSALS 4-6 IN PROXY

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 1.68M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The hedge fund held 7.17M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.66M, up from 5.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 20.90 million shares traded or 81.99% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 26/03/2018 – SEC Press Release: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations; 15/03/2018 – KINROSS ADOPTS NEW HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 09/05/2018 – Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results; 09/05/2018 – Kinross Reels as Two More African Nations Seek Mining Payoffs; 26/03/2018 – Kinross Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Violations Arise From Failure to Implement Adequate Accounting controls of Two African Subsidiaries; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS: WB JUST SIGNED OFF ON MAURITANIA FISCAL ARRANGEMENTS; 26/03/2018 – SEC Fines Kinross Gold Over FCPA Violations — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CEO SEES `FIRE BURNING’ FOR MINERS IN AFRICA; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS `HOPES TO BE TRIMMING AROUND THE EDGES’ IN MAURITANIA

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation owns 117,383 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.14% stake. Arizona-based Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.32% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). First Heartland Consultants Incorporated stated it has 0.13% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 4,078 were reported by Freestone Limited Liability Corporation. 61,800 were accumulated by Gw Henssler And Associates. Profund Advsr accumulated 28,432 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Garde Inc holds 0.1% or 2,950 shares in its portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 1.38% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 68,425 shares. Oarsman Capital stated it has 0.59% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cahill Fincl Advsr has invested 0.23% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Jag Capital Mgmt Limited Co has 0.04% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,330 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc owns 1.70M shares. S R Schill Assoc has 0.25% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,209 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Ca holds 0.08% or 2,475 shares in its portfolio.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $532.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 13,364 shares to 13,390 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 24,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,307 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: McDonald’s, PG&E, Softbank And More – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $14.39 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Henry Daniel sold $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 3,036 shares. Hoovel Catherine A. also sold $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares.