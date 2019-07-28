Savant Capital Has Raised Its Position in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $800,226; Holder Riverpark Capital Management Increased Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 8,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,213 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.22M, up from 37,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $227.03. About 814,285 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 4.76M shares traded or 67.07% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 18/04/2018 – McDonald’s Problems in India Grow With Tax Beef; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings; 11/05/2018 – London bans junk food ads on public transport to fight child obesity; 29/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S JAPAN 2702.T 2017 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.91 BLN YEN (+172.9 %), 2018 FORECAST PROFIT 21.80 BLN YEN (+15.3 %); 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hepatitis Case Probed by Health Officials in Kentucky; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Interest Expense Up 5%-7%; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reaches Deal With Labor Board in Franchise Retaliation Case; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $532.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 2,317 shares to 6,904 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 17,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,206 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd invested in 3,949 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pictet Savings Bank And Trust holds 1.59% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 19,120 shares. Shelton Cap reported 1,939 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Lakeview Prtn Limited Co has 0.38% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,232 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Sg Americas Limited Liability Company holds 0.97% or 555,242 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial reported 117,383 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Weybosset Research reported 0.27% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Forbes J M And Co Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.9% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Asset Mngmt One Com Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 430,757 shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited holds 1.11% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 569,015 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar invested in 0.39% or 86,863 shares. Buckingham Capital Management Inc has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. 30,000 shares were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J, worth $5.41M on Thursday, January 31. 1,328 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $233,662 were sold by Hoovel Catherine A.. Shares for $13.62M were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden on Tuesday, February 5. Gibbs Robert Lane also sold $3.99 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $16.87 million activity. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $8.65M was made by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D on Friday, February 1. ZUK NIR sold $6.53M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Foundry Partners Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 986 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.07% or 298,633 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,069 shares. 1,472 were accumulated by Allstate Corporation. Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc stated it has 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 7,311 are held by Stephens Incorporated Ar. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 102,456 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 1,500 shares. Monetta Financial Services Incorporated accumulated 0.53% or 3,000 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 180 shares. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 361,115 shares. 2,665 are held by 1St Source National Bank & Trust. Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 35,910 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Inc. 309,620 are held by Citadel Advsrs.