Savant Capital Has Increased Mcdonalds (MCD) Position; As Ecolab (ECL) Stock Rose, Peapack Gladstone Financial Upped by $1.76 Million Its Stake

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 57.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 10,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,448 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, up from 17,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $197.55. About 870,413 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $212.16. About 1.75 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income tax dept conducts searches on McDonald’s franchise – PTI in Economic Times; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 13/03/2018 – Worker Exodus Builds at McDonald’s as Mobile App Sows Confusion; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,113 are held by Dodge Cox. Fairfield Bush And stated it has 20,586 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Sather Fincl Group Incorporated owns 2,669 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Oarsman Capital Inc accumulated 6,508 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Alexandria Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 4,661 are owned by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 281,883 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,992 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co Limited holds 101,580 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 242,892 were accumulated by Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Inc Ks. Cahill Financial Advsrs Inc has 0.23% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,848 shares. Shoker Counsel invested 1.15% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Avalon Advsrs Ltd reported 197,861 shares stake. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd (Wy) owns 6,530 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Palisade Mgmt Ltd Com Nj reported 0.16% stake.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. Henry Daniel sold 3,036 shares worth $537,767. $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Hoovel Catherine A.. Another trade for 22,036 shares valued at $3.99 million was made by Gibbs Robert Lane on Thursday, January 31. 76,411 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $13.62 million were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $532.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 13,364 shares to 13,390 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 38,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,458 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 5,541 shares to 274,906 shares, valued at $16.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Ltd by 2,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,054 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Motor Co Del (NYSE:F).