Savant Capital Has Cut Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holding; Cass Information Systems Has 1.44 Sentiment

Cass Information Systems Inc (CASS) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 52 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 36 sold and decreased positions in Cass Information Systems Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 7.50 million shares, up from 7.22 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cass Information Systems Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 29 Increased: 40 New Position: 12.

Savant Capital Llc decreased Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) stake by 4.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Savant Capital Llc sold 3,687 shares as Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR)’s stock rose 0.14%. The Savant Capital Llc holds 84,908 shares with $11.91 million value, down from 88,595 last quarter. Marriott Intl Inc New now has $43.06B valuation. The stock decreased 2.43% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 310,239 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 17/04/2018 – Top Gun Ventures Expands to Denver with Hire of Laura Marriott; 02/04/2018 – Holiday Inn Express and Marriott Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Hotels, According to Temkin Group; 20/03/2018 – Interval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia; 10/05/2018 – TravelWeekly: Following Marriott and Hilton, IHG slices meetings commissions; 07/03/2018 – SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El Paso Downtown/Convention Center; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 25/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Therese M. Palermino, John L. Gillispie and; 06/03/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach Elevates Beachfront Luxury on the Shores of the Arabian Gulf; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Declares an Increase in Qtrly Cash Div

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc. holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Cass Information Systems, Inc. for 85,896 shares. Riverbridge Partners Llc owns 350,258 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has 0.29% invested in the company for 1.14 million shares. The Georgia-based Crawford Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.13% in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 12,484 shares.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company has market cap of $825.74 million. It operates through two divisions, Information Services and Banking Services. It has a 27.68 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Llp holds 0.05% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 1.65 million shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.03% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Seatown Holding Pte stated it has 0.95% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 183,757 shares. Sei stated it has 87,804 shares. Fincl Advantage Inc invested in 2.9% or 30,171 shares. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Lc invested in 0.05% or 56,683 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 116,650 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Dorsey And Whitney Lc accumulated 0.04% or 1,965 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 404,608 shares. & Buildings Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 4.55% or 131,100 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited invested in 34,467 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 123,646 shares stake. 29,115 are held by Alphamark Ltd Liability.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.04 million for 21.79 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Savant Capital Llc increased Ishares Tr (SCZ) stake by 9,093 shares to 74,117 valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) stake by 31,711 shares and now owns 187,045 shares. Ishares Tr (EFV) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Marriott International has $14100 highest and $12500 lowest target. $134’s average target is 2.50% above currents $130.73 stock price. Marriott International had 9 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 6 by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $13500 target in Tuesday, May 21 report. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley.