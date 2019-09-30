Savant Capital Has Cut Its Position in Marriott Intl New (MAR) by $516,180; As American Airls Group (AAL) Share Price Declined, Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Decreased Its Position by $3.50 Million

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 109,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 7.83M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $255.44M, down from 7.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 2.51 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 21/03/2018 – AAL TO SUSPEND FLIGHTS AT LAGUARDIA AT 11 A.M. NY TIME ON STORM; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS MIAMI-BRASILIA FLIGHT TODAY ON BRAZIL FUEL CONCERN; 20/03/2018 – AAL HAS CANCELED 415 U.S. NORTHEAST FLIGHTS MARCH 20 ON STORM; 26/04/2018 – LATAM STILL HOPES JVS WITH AA AND IAG APPROVED IN 1H18; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Traffic Up 3.8%; 07/03/2018 – AAL CANCELS ALL EAGLE REGIONAL FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S JFK TODAY; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 07/03/2018 – AAL UPDATES FLIGHTS CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM TO 650 TODAY; 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O

Savant Capital Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc sold 3,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 84,908 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.91 million, down from 88,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 1.22 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 09/04/2018 – SCARLETT HOTEL GROUP BUYS THIRD MARRIOTT, 113-ROOM FAIRFIELD; 16/04/2018 – MARRIOTT UNVEILS LONG-AWAITED COMBINED LOYALTY PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT IS SAID TO MOVE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS: AXIOS; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El Paso Downtown/Convention Center; 16/04/2018 – Marriott International Unveils Unified Loyalty Programs With One Set of Benefits; 05/03/2018 – US Auto Parts to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 27/04/2018 – Marriott International Elevates Travel Experience For Chinese Consumers With Enhanced Mobile Functionality And Global Wallet-Free Travel; 23/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Marriott’s Capuano on Asian Growth; 20/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 4 Stocks Have Cost Warren Buffett More Than $6 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Airlines Group’s (AAL) Management on Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) For Its 1.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Buffett’s Airline Bets: What’s the Record 3 Years In? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Southwest Airlines Is Shrugging Off the Oil Price Spike (but American Airlines Isn’t) – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuwave Management Ltd Liability owns 883 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 47,488 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability reported 2,106 shares. Shelton Mngmt reported 45,049 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Strs Ohio owns 0.03% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 177,530 shares. 16,996 are owned by Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.07% or 317,258 shares. New York-based Teton Advsr has invested 0.16% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 18,425 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 17 shares. Schroder Mngmt Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Fjarde Ap owns 14,353 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Teewinot Capital Advisers Ltd Company holds 51,500 shares. Masters Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.59% or 1.00 million shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. Isom Robert D Jr bought $65,844 worth of stock. $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by Leibman Maya. The insider EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820. $1.40M worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. 4,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $112,720 were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. Shares for $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 1.20 million shares to 6.96M shares, valued at $272.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 745,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 892,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT).

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.31 EPS, up 15.93% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $583.44M for 5.15 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiemann Investment Advsrs invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 945,644 are held by Swiss Natl Bank. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 443,177 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Carroll Financial Associates Inc reported 1,763 shares stake. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Northstar Asset Management Lc reported 0.69% stake. Moreover, Vision Cap Incorporated has 1.33% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Il has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,547 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 2,633 shares. Utah Retirement Systems owns 52,763 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. American Intl Group holds 0.06% or 110,036 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.12% or 3.66M shares. Cap Ca holds 0.1% or 10,266 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 31,345 shares.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.04 million for 20.59 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lawsuit for Investors in NASDAQ: MAR shares against Marriott International, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Marriott (MAR) Surges 18% YTD: Can the Bull Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Using Machine Intelligence to Combat Market Abuse – Nasdaq” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News For Mar 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $709.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 160,112 shares to 192,856 shares, valued at $22.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 58,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK).