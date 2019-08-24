Savant Capital Has Boosted Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Position by $800,226; Crow Point Partners Increased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $2.89 Million

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57M, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $214.66. About 3.45M shares traded or 16.91% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%; 02/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: In 2015, McDonald’s said it would pay its U.S. employees at least a dollar above local minimum; 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S HAS 23M REGISTERED MOBILE APP USERS IN U.S; 11/05/2018 – London bans junk food ads on public transport to fight child obesity; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-U.S. sanctions encourage McDonald’s to cook up Russian fries; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: About $1.5B of 2018 CapEx Dedicated to U.S. Business; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s of North Texas Offers Students And Teachers Free Breakfast April 10

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $590.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (NYSE:PEG) by 80,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Investment Mgmt LP reported 38,965 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. 10,832 were accumulated by Norris Perne And French Llp Mi. Altavista Wealth holds 25,456 shares. Lafayette Invests Incorporated has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Swedbank invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Coldstream Cap Management Incorporated owns 71,756 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 0.18% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 345,071 shares. Washington Financial Bank accumulated 21,216 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.14% or 242,039 shares. Hudson Bay LP invested in 15,100 shares. Valicenti Advisory Ser invested in 4.92% or 174,244 shares. Wendell David Assoc owns 65,105 shares. Baystate Wealth holds 0.12% or 16,374 shares in its portfolio. 5,521 are owned by Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Limited Liability Co. Swarthmore Group Inc owns 10,000 shares.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $532.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 24,174 shares to 40,307 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 2,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,904 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 2 Stocks Are the Real Winners in the Food Delivery Wars – Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy McDonald’s, A Dividend Aristocrat For Total Return And Declared Dividend Increase Expected In September – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Forbes.com published: “McDonald’s: Why Did The Stock Double In 4 Years? – Forbes” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McDonald’s: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.