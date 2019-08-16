Savant Capital Has Boosted Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $800,226; Nuance Communications (NUAN) Share Price Declined While Kirr Marbach & Company Lifted by $475,904 Its Stake

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 1.55M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $518.3 MLN, UP 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $218.27. About 2.71M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement:; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Adds Aptiv, Cuts McDonald’s: 13F; 06/03/2018 – CAFC: GRECIA v. MCDONALD’S CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1672 – 2018-03-06; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions related to its restaurants and offices by 36%; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 30/04/2018 – It has been a little over a year since McDonald’s laid out its massive growth plan, which included expanding increasing the use of technology in its restaurants

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $532.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 17,033 shares to 47,206 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 4,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,917 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,668 are owned by Trillium Asset Management Ltd. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc invested in 0.27% or 7,628 shares. Allstate holds 71,727 shares. Dubuque Bancshares Tru holds 1.19% or 38,760 shares. Choate Advsrs stated it has 20,313 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nadler Fincl Group Incorporated Inc has 0.51% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The California-based Schnieders Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.78% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.96% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1.99 million shares. Moreover, First Comml Bank Of Omaha has 0.89% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 68,541 shares. Brinker invested in 2,946 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Linscomb And Williams Incorporated invested 0.56% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Duncker Streett And Communication Incorporated accumulated 0.12% or 2,648 shares. Hudock Gru Ltd Llc reported 1,925 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Evergreen Lc reported 3,223 shares. Capital Ca reported 513 shares stake.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 7,253 shares to 297,893 shares, valued at $14.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,455 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). First Personal Finance Services stated it has 2,050 shares. 1.36 million are held by Northern Tru Corp. Barclays Public Lc reported 212,818 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited has 0.02% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 25,800 shares. Canal Insurance invested in 219,600 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com has 200 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 145,046 are held by Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C reported 78,800 shares. Gam Ag owns 2,346 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lapides Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 269,100 shares. Golden Gate Private Equity Incorporated stated it has 340,000 shares. Mesirow Investment Mngmt holds 1.42% or 542,745 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Assocs reported 134 shares.