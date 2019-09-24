Savant Capital Cut Holding in Marriott Intl New (MAR) by $516,180 as Stock Price Rose; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Capwealth Advisors Lowered Holding by $4.74 Million

Savant Capital Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc sold 3,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 84,908 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.91M, down from 88,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $122.27. About 2.09M shares traded or 27.15% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 17/04/2018 – Top Gun Ventures Expands to Denver with Hire of Laura Marriott; 19/04/2018 – ECI Development Announces Plan to Debut the Marriott Hotels Brand in Belize with a 203-Key Oceanfront Property; 08/03/2018 – Marriott International Celebrates International Women’s Day With Multiple Initiatives Around the World; 01/05/2018 – CHICAGO MARRIOTT SUITES O’HARE OFFERS A “SUITE SUMMER WEEKEND GETAWAY”; 30/05/2018 – DHOFAR TOURISM CO SAYS MIRBAT MARRIOTT RESORT, OWNED BY THE COMPANY, WAS SUBJECT TO VARIOUS DAMAGES DUE TO MEKUNU CYCLONE; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 06/03/2018 – Marriott International Appoints Publicis Groupe’s SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry for Global Media Duties; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 16/04/2018 – MARRIOTT UNVEILS LONG-AWAITED COMBINED LOYALTY PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 – US Auto Parts to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12, 2018

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 70,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 11,359 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $767,000, down from 82,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $64.51. About 4.49 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18 billion for 9.38 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc has 284,192 shares. Regent Mgmt Llc owns 7,795 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Limited Co has 1.36M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Matrix Asset Advisors Incorporated Ny holds 3.34% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 278,619 shares. 24,390 were accumulated by Seabridge Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 0.18% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Mycio Wealth Prns Lc reported 3,454 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lateef Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership has 188,950 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 1,413 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gw Henssler Ltd holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 182,157 shares. Hm Payson owns 15,019 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 92,796 were reported by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Incorporated. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated owns 1,338 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Company accumulated 14,035 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru stated it has 2,206 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale – Nasdaq” published on September 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $699.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,861 shares to 92,629 shares, valued at $19.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 16,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 614,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Natl Mtg Assn Non Cum (FNMAH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). First Hawaiian National Bank stated it has 12,603 shares. Private Wealth accumulated 5,384 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo invested in 0.14% or 42,042 shares. 115,551 were accumulated by Huntington Bancorporation. Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 0.02% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Boys Arnold & stated it has 0.09% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 31,345 shares. Andra Ap reported 26,100 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi reported 80,448 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund has invested 0.16% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). First Corp In holds 0.03% or 300 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 135,101 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.04% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 16,225 shares. 54,068 were reported by British Columbia Invest Management.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $709.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,617 shares to 8,240 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 73,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGV).

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.04 million for 20.38 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Marriott International (MAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Expedia Group Signs Industry-First Agreement to Become Optimized Distributor of Marriott International Wholesale Rates – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Marriott International Signs Agreement To Introduce The Ritz-Carlton Brand To Montenegro – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Using Machine Intelligence to Combat Market Abuse – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Chinese national found guilty in Florida trespass at Trump’s resort – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.