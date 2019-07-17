Savant Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD); Intelsat S A (I) Shareholder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Declined

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock increased 4.46% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 1.45 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $213.72. About 1.96 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT; 29/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S JAPAN 2702.T 2017 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.91 BLN YEN (+172.9 %), 2018 FORECAST PROFIT 21.80 BLN YEN (+15.3 %); 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hepatitis Case Probed by Health Officials in Kentucky; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $532.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 2,317 shares to 6,904 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 38,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,458 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGV).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. Henry Daniel had sold 3,036 shares worth $537,767 on Wednesday, February 6. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662. $3.99M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Gibbs Robert Lane. $5.41M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge Management reported 4,594 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 3.22 million shares. Samlyn Ltd Liability Corp holds 261,064 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Ca reported 13,526 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability Co has 5,057 shares. Junto Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 346,494 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Llc owns 31,441 shares. Independent Investors holds 1.51% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 20,442 shares. The California-based Shelton Mgmt has invested 0.04% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.48% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Ronna Sue Cohen holds 2.41 million shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White Incorporated owns 6,111 shares. Albert D Mason Incorporated accumulated 9,475 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Wright Ser owns 0.31% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,988 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 91,694 shares.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 37,313 shares to 41,713 shares, valued at $14.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 443,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).