Savant Capital Boosted Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Cut Position by $776,250

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 17,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 67,094 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04 million, down from 84,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.84. About 6.90 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 3/13/2018, 7:30 PM; 26/04/2018 – Lupus Research Alliance and Lupus Therapeutics Collaborate with Bristol-Myers Squibb on a New Lupus Trial; 24/04/2018 – 5.3 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 291KM WSW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 09/04/2018 – #2 Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK $BMY; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers raises 2018 forecast, some sales disappoint; 05/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 145KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/2/2018, 10:00 AM

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 24.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 1,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 8,240 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, up from 6,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $229.37. About 2.08M shares traded or 6.77% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Architects Inc reported 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Incorporated Limited Liability stated it has 479 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capstone Inv Advsr Limited holds 8,549 shares. Maryland Capital Mngmt holds 17,729 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Company stated it has 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Loews Corp accumulated 0.13% or 370,000 shares. Intersect Cap Limited Liability Company reported 7,727 shares. Huntington Bancshares owns 335,190 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. First Fin Corp In, a Indiana-based fund reported 11,700 shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5.00 million shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communication reported 101,890 shares. State Street Corporation owns 68.86 million shares. Morgan Stanley owns 13.29 million shares. Farmers Co holds 0.13% or 9,922 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 0.23% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 2.06M shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.87 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6,144 shares to 8,192 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

