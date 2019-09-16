Savant Capital Boosted By $329,868 Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake; BARCO NV BELGIUM ACT (BCNAF) Shorts Decreased By 14.29%

BARCO NV BELGIUM ACT (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) had a decrease of 14.29% in short interest. BCNAF’s SI was 1,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 14.29% from 2,100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 18 days are for BARCO NV BELGIUM ACT (OTCMKTS:BCNAF)’s short sellers to cover BCNAF’s short positions. It closed at $211.28 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Savant Capital Llc increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 24.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Savant Capital Llc acquired 1,617 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Savant Capital Llc holds 8,240 shares with $1.69M value, up from 6,623 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $106.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $218.84. About 341,220 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NextEra Energy to sell $1.5B of equity units – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy has $25000 highest and $18700 lowest target. $230.17’s average target is 5.18% above currents $218.84 stock price. NextEra Energy had 18 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, September 6. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 13 to “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Tuesday, August 13 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt, California-based fund reported 2,056 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated has invested 0.35% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il reported 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). France-based Fund Mngmt has invested 0.28% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 15,961 are held by Haverford Trust. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Company has 0.2% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,458 shares. Whitnell & reported 0.59% stake. Btr Management invested in 6,630 shares. 37,624 are owned by Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Inc Oh. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 9.39M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset holds 0.37% or 191,074 shares in its portfolio. Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 3,530 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Asset One holds 313,226 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 996 shares. Janney Capital Limited Liability reported 1,269 shares stake.

Another recent and important Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Barco NV ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2018.

Barco NV develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.55 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. It currently has negative earnings. It offers cinema, home cinema, installation, postproduction, rental, simulation, and virtual reality projectors; presentation switchers and screen management systems, scalers, and converters; image processing, indoor, and outdoor LED displays; and laser, LCD, LED rear-projection, and LED video walls, as well as video wall controllers and upgrade kits.