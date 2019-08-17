Saul Reibstein, director of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) Just Paid for Shares; Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Babcock International Group PLC has GBX 900 highest and GBX 485 lowest target. GBX 594’s average target is 27.88% above currents GBX 464.5 stock price. Babcock International Group PLC had 35 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 9. The company was downgraded on Thursday, May 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Performer” rating and GBX 550 target in Thursday, May 30 report. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and GBX 550 target in Thursday, May 30 report. The stock of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, March 28. sti downgraded the shares of BAB in report on Thursday, May 23 to “Hold” rating. See Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 720.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 461.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 461.00 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 557.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 461.00 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 550.00 Downgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 720.00 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 461.00 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 650.00 New Target: GBX 550.00 Maintain

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. The firm operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest divisions. It has a 22.78 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

The insider, and Penn National Gaming Inc’s director, Saul Reibstein, acquired 3,000 company shares on 16/08/2019, that are worth $51,900 (at $17.3 for every share). Saul Reibstein now indirectly holds 150 shares. He also directly holds 37886 shares. In total he holds a stake of 0.03%.

The stock increased 4.11% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $17.47. About 1.32M shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 18/04/2018 – Penn National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q EPS 48c; 29/03/2018 – Pinnacle Entertainment Stockholders Approve Proposed Acquisition by Penn National Gaming; 13/03/2018 – PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC – THE PARTIES CONTINUE TO EXPECT ANTICIPATED TIMETABLE FOR COMPLETING MERGER TO OCCUR IN H2 OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC PENN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55, REV VIEW $3.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – INCREASES 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL 1Q NET REV. $816.1M, EST. $804.0M; 04/04/2018 – CBS 21 News: BREAKING: Penn National snares its 4th casino license in Pennsylvani; 27/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Mississippi Gaming Commission and Pennsylvania State Horse Racing Commission Approval of Its Pending Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q Adj EBITDA $242.6M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold Penn National Gaming, Inc. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 106.92 million shares or 1.70% more from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 145,637 shares. Moreover, Channing Capital Mngmt Ltd has 1.46% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 1.57M shares. Glenmede Na invested in 1.96 million shares. First Republic Mgmt reported 41,665 shares. Lpl Financial Lc holds 0% or 11,991 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Ltd Company holds 0.05% or 14,861 shares. Shellback Cap L P has invested 0.67% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 18,100 shares. Copper Rock Cap reported 999,277 shares. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv holds 0% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Lp stated it has 52,450 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.02% or 3.36M shares in its portfolio. Bamco Incorporated Ny owns 8.32M shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc Inc reported 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Quantitative Investment Management Lc invested in 78,500 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. The insider Fair William J bought $214,940. On Wednesday, August 7 HANDLER DAVID A bought $530,400 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) or 30,000 shares. Reibstein Saul bought $51,900 worth of stock. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $44,325 was bought by SCACCETTI JANE. Another trade for 10,875 shares valued at $212,171 was made by Snowden Jay A on Monday, May 13.

The stock increased 0.52% or GBX 2.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 464.5. About 794,086 shares traded. Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.