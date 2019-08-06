Saul Centers Inc. (BFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPR)

Both Saul Centers Inc. (NYSE:BFS) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPR) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Retail industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers Inc. 54 5.14 N/A 1.75 31.25 Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 20 1.01 N/A 26.44 0.73

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Saul Centers Inc. and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Saul Centers Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Saul Centers Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Saul Centers Inc. and Brookfield Property REIT Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 2.6% Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0.00% 166% 20%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Saul Centers Inc. and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 11.11% for Saul Centers Inc. with consensus target price of $58.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.9% of Saul Centers Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.2% of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Saul Centers Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.05% of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Saul Centers Inc. -0.4% -0.9% 1.99% 2.37% 3.51% 16.03% Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 1.31% 2.88% -7.47% 6.98% 0% 19.94%

For the past year Saul Centers Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Summary

Saul Centers Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Saul Centers Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm operates and manages community and neighborhood shopping center and office properties. Saul Centers Inc. was founded in June 10, 1993 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.