Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) EPS Estimated At $0.81; Advance Auto Parts Has 0.98 Sentiment

Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 197 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 202 sold and decreased their equity positions in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 68.39 million shares, down from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Advance Auto Parts Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 12 to 12 for the same number . Sold All: 51 Reduced: 151 Increased: 131 New Position: 66.

Analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to report $0.81 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.53% from last quarter’s $0.79 EPS. BFS’s profit would be $18.47 million giving it 16.60 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, Saul Centers, Inc.’s analysts see -3.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 4,630 shares traded. Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) has risen 15.11% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BFS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Saul Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFS); 03/05/2018 – Saul Centers 1Q EPS 31c; 23/03/2018 – Saul Centers Names Earl A. Powell III to Board; 03/05/2018 – SAUL CENTERS INC – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY REVENUE DECREASED 3.3% AND SAME PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME DECREASED 6.5%; 15/03/2018 Saul Centers Declares Quarterly Dividends; 03/05/2018 – Saul Centers 1Q Rev $56.5M

The stock decreased 2.64% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $153.51. About 224,013 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $160.70 million for 17.13 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc holds 13.31% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for 170,700 shares. Starboard Value Lp owns 3.18 million shares or 13.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Richmond Hill Investments Llc has 12.46% invested in the company for 88,944 shares. The New York-based Richmond Hill Investment Co. Lp has invested 9.07% in the stock. Tensile Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 297,405 shares.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company has market cap of $11.01 billion. The firm offers batteries and battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wired, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts. It has a 26.21 P/E ratio. It also offers AC chemicals and accessories, air fresheners, antifreeze and washer fluids, electrical wires and fuses, electronics, hand and specialty tools, lighting products, performance parts, sealants, adhesives and compounds, tire repair accessories, vent shades, mirrors and exterior accessories, washes, waxes and cleaning supplies, and wiper blades, as well as floor mats, seat covers, and interior accessories.

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 58 properties which includes 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion.