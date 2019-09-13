Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Saul Centers Inc. (NYSE:BFS) is a company in the REIT – Retail industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.9% of Saul Centers Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.24% of all REIT – Retail’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Saul Centers Inc. has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 6.54% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Saul Centers Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers Inc. 0.00% 23.30% 2.60% Industry Average 29.03% 18.91% 3.67%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Saul Centers Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers Inc. N/A 54 31.25 Industry Average 137.74M 474.43M 34.97

Saul Centers Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Saul Centers Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Saul Centers Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.17 1.54 1.46 2.35

The rivals have a potential upside of 12.92%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Saul Centers Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Saul Centers Inc. -0.4% -0.9% 1.99% 2.37% 3.51% 16.03% Industry Average 2.42% 3.54% 3.56% 5.95% 12.44% 16.06%

For the past year Saul Centers Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Saul Centers Inc. has a beta of 0.87 and its 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Saul Centers Inc.’s rivals are 20.79% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Dividends

Saul Centers Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors Saul Centers Inc.’s peers beat Saul Centers Inc.

Saul Centers Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm operates and manages community and neighborhood shopping center and office properties. Saul Centers Inc. was founded in June 10, 1993 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.