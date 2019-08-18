Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As REIT – Retail company, Saul Centers Inc. (NYSE:BFS) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of Saul Centers Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.24% of all REIT – Retail’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Saul Centers Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.54% of all REIT – Retail companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Saul Centers Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers Inc. 0.00% 23.30% 2.60% Industry Average 29.03% 18.91% 3.67%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Saul Centers Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers Inc. N/A 54 31.25 Industry Average 137.74M 474.43M 34.97

Saul Centers Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Saul Centers Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Saul Centers Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 1.53 2.27

With average target price of $58, Saul Centers Inc. has a potential upside of 13.06%. As a group, REIT – Retail companies have a potential upside of 1.66%. Based on the results delivered earlier the research analysts’ view is that Saul Centers Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Saul Centers Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Saul Centers Inc. -0.4% -0.9% 1.99% 2.37% 3.51% 16.03% Industry Average 2.42% 3.54% 3.56% 5.95% 12.44% 16.06%

For the past year Saul Centers Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.87 shows that Saul Centers Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Saul Centers Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.79 which is 20.79% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Saul Centers Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Saul Centers Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm operates and manages community and neighborhood shopping center and office properties. Saul Centers Inc. was founded in June 10, 1993 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.