Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) and American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Contrasting side by side

As REIT – Retail businesses, Saul Centers Inc. (NYSE:BFS) and American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers Inc. 54 4.98 N/A 1.75 31.25 American Assets Trust Inc. 46 8.40 N/A 0.67 69.77

Demonstrates Saul Centers Inc. and American Assets Trust Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. American Assets Trust Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Saul Centers Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Saul Centers Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than American Assets Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Saul Centers Inc. and American Assets Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 2.6% American Assets Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.9% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.87 beta indicates that Saul Centers Inc. is 13.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, American Assets Trust Inc.’s beta is 0.39 which is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Saul Centers Inc. and American Assets Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 American Assets Trust Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average price target of Saul Centers Inc. is $58, with potential upside of 14.78%. American Assets Trust Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $49.67 average price target and a 6.96% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Saul Centers Inc. is looking more favorable than American Assets Trust Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.9% of Saul Centers Inc. shares and 82.5% of American Assets Trust Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Saul Centers Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of American Assets Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Saul Centers Inc. -0.4% -0.9% 1.99% 2.37% 3.51% 16.03% American Assets Trust Inc. -1.59% -1.02% 0.39% 9.15% 23.77% 15.51%

For the past year Saul Centers Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than American Assets Trust Inc.

Summary

Saul Centers Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors American Assets Trust Inc.

Saul Centers Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm operates and manages community and neighborhood shopping center and office properties. Saul Centers Inc. was founded in June 10, 1993 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.