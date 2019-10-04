Saul Centers (BFS) to pay $0.53 on Oct 31, 2019; Vaalco Energy (EGY) Sentiment Is 1.3

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) is expected to pay $0.53 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:BFS) shareholders before Oct 16, 2019 will receive the $0.53 dividend. Saul Centers Inc’s current price of $53.12 translates into 1.00% yield. Saul Centers Inc’s dividend has Oct 17, 2019 as record date. Sep 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 47,641 shares traded. Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) has risen 3.51% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BFS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Saul Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFS); 03/05/2018 – Saul Centers 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – Saul Centers 1Q Rev $56.5M; 03/05/2018 – SAUL CENTERS INC – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY REVENUE DECREASED 3.3% AND SAME PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME DECREASED 6.5%; 15/03/2018 Saul Centers Declares Quarterly Dividends; 23/03/2018 – Saul Centers Names Earl A. Powell III to Board

Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 30 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 23 decreased and sold their holdings in Vaalco Energy Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 23.29 million shares, down from 24.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Vaalco Energy Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 15 Increased: 13 New Position: 17.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $119.83 million. The firm conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It has a 1.29 P/E ratio. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 5.3% of its portfolio in VAALCO Energy, Inc. for 3.62 million shares. Wilen Investment Management Corp. owns 2.26 million shares or 2.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks has 0.08% invested in the company for 2.55 million shares. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 56,343 shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $40,328 activity. 750 shares were bought by SAUL B FRANCIS II, worth $40,328.

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 58 properties which includes 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion.

