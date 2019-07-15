Saul Centers (BFS) to pay $0.53 on Jul 31, 2019; Zwj Investment Counsel Has Decreased Invesco LTD (IVZ) Position

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) is expected to pay $0.53 on Jul 31, 2019. (NYSE:BFS) shareholders before Jul 16, 2019 will receive the $0.53 dividend. Saul Centers Inc’s current price of $55.25 translates into 0.96% yield. Saul Centers Inc’s dividend has Jul 17, 2019 as record date. Jun 28, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.25. About 56,092 shares traded or 15.91% up from the average. Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) has risen 15.11% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BFS News: 03/05/2018 – SAUL CENTERS INC – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY REVENUE DECREASED 3.3% AND SAME PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME DECREASED 6.5%; 03/05/2018 – Saul Centers 1Q Rev $56.5M; 03/05/2018 – Saul Centers 1Q EPS 31c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Saul Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFS); 23/03/2018 – Saul Centers Names Earl A. Powell III to Board; 15/03/2018 Saul Centers Declares Quarterly Dividends

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased Invesco Ltd (IVZ) stake by 93.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 278,522 shares as Invesco Ltd (IVZ)’s stock rose 11.48%. The Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 20,721 shares with $400,000 value, down from 299,243 last quarter. Invesco Ltd now has $9.59B valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 4.73M shares traded or 5.49% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 27.88% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.31% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 27/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual calls for sacking of trust board members; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Dynamic US: Net Asset Value(s); 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – TO SELL 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN, TO AN INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT OF INVESCO REAL ESTATE; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 11/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Silver ETC Goes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Statement re: Inside Information; 20/04/2018 – BURFORD CAPITAL LTD – INVESCO NOW OWNS 17.78% OF BURFORD AND ITS SHAREHOLDING REMAINS A CORE POSITION IN INVESCO’S FUNDS; 14/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Director Declaration; 05/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 08/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Directorate Change

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) stake by 196,319 shares to 379,327 valued at $12.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 6,185 shares and now owns 56,800 shares. Total S A (NYSE:TOT) was raised too.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.50 million activity. The insider Johnson Ben F. III bought 10,000 shares worth $213,700. WAGONER G RICHARD JR had bought 10,000 shares worth $207,120 on Friday, June 7. CANION ROD bought $212,400 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Thursday, May 2. Beshar Sarah also bought $99,972 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Friday, February 22.

Among 5 analysts covering Invesco (NYSE:IVZ), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Invesco has $2300 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20.80’s average target is 3.33% above currents $20.13 stock price. Invesco had 7 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) rating on Thursday, January 31. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $19 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The company was downgraded on Monday, May 13 by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $2200 target in Friday, April 26 report. The stock of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Friday, June 7.

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 15.15% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $266.87 million for 8.99 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $40,328 activity. 750 shares were bought by SAUL B FRANCIS II, worth $40,328 on Friday, May 31.

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 58 properties which includes 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion.