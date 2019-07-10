Saul Centers (BFS) to pay $0.53 on Jul 31, 2019; Nisource (NI) Sentiment Is 1.3

Nisource Inc (NI) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 184 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 141 cut down and sold their equity positions in Nisource Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 339.36 million shares, up from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nisource Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 114 Increased: 143 New Position: 41.

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) is expected to pay $0.53 on Jul 31, 2019. (NYSE:BFS) shareholders before Jul 16, 2019 will receive the $0.53 dividend. Saul Centers Inc’s current price of $56.00 translates into 0.95% yield. Saul Centers Inc’s dividend has Jul 17, 2019 as record date. Jun 28, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56. About 36,777 shares traded. Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) has risen 15.11% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BFS News: 03/05/2018 – Saul Centers 1Q Rev $56.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Saul Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFS); 15/03/2018 Saul Centers Declares Quarterly Dividends; 03/05/2018 – Saul Centers 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – SAUL CENTERS INC – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY REVENUE DECREASED 3.3% AND SAME PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME DECREASED 6.5%; 23/03/2018 – Saul Centers Names Earl A. Powell III to Board

The stock increased 0.54% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 2.03M shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NI) has risen 12.92% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – NiSource: On Track for $1.7B-$1.8B Utility Infrastructure Investments in 2018; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 04/04/2018 – NISOURCE HALTS DATA EXCHANGE WITH PIPELINES AFTER CYBER ATTACK; 11/04/2018 – NiSource Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2; 09/04/2018 – NiSource Highlights Progress in 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 11/05/2018 – NiSource: Selling Stockholders Include T. Rowe Price, Capital Research and Management, ZP Master Utility Fund, Citadel; 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE SAYS L-T GUIDANCE, GROWTH, CAPEX VIEWS REAFFIRMED; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: NiSource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/04/2018 – NiSource: Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates

Zimmer Partners Lp holds 6.01% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. for 17.54 million shares. Rbo & Co Llc owns 307,538 shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Reaves W H & Co Inc has 1.71% invested in the company for 1.81 million shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has invested 1.46% in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc, a California-based fund reported 1.07 million shares.

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.03 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It currently has negative earnings. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Analysts await NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NI’s profit will be $18.66 million for 147.80 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by NiSource Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.90% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NiSource Inc. (NI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Columbia Gas customers to see refunds in July or August bills – PRNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: NiSource (NI) Said to Plan Sale of Unit Tied to Gas Explosions – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 58 properties which includes 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold Saul Centers, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 10.40 million shares or 1.77% less from 10.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 264,464 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 35,115 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 128,474 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 13,639 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Corp reported 40,854 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 15,160 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The reported 0% stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.04% or 47,000 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 469,674 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 20,615 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Llc has invested 0% in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 67,083 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0% in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS). Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 17,194 shares or 0% of its portfolio.