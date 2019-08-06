Saul Centers (BFS) Market Valuation Rose While Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $339,048; Harvey Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $1.37 Million

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) by 2014.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 6,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.99% . The institutional investor held 6,978 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, up from 330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Saul Centers Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $51.69. About 15,334 shares traded. Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) has risen 3.51% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BFS News: 15/03/2018 Saul Centers Declares Quarterly Dividends; 03/05/2018 – SAUL CENTERS INC – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY REVENUE DECREASED 3.3% AND SAME PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME DECREASED 6.5%; 23/03/2018 – Saul Centers Names Earl A. Powell III to Board; 03/05/2018 – Saul Centers 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – Saul Centers 1Q Rev $56.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Saul Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFS)

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 7,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 18,540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 11,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $206.53. About 1.17M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $40,328 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold BFS shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 10.40 million shares or 1.77% less from 10.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 4,042 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc has 0% invested in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) for 7,323 shares. 24,955 are owned by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Dupont Management Corporation stated it has 8,464 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) or 26,357 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board invested in 0% or 10,100 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 207,673 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 30,240 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 69,449 shares. The California-based Aperio Gru Limited Liability has invested 0% in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) for 185,594 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 31,871 shares. Kbc Nv stated it has 0% in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS).

