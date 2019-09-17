Saturna Capital Upped Stake in Fastenal (FAST) by $19.36 Million as Market Value Declined; Humana (HUM) Shareholder Welch Capital Partners Has Upped Stake by $4.01 Million as Market Value Rose

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 605,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.44 million, up from 605,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.21. About 1.51 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Welch Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 117.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc bought 15,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The hedge fund held 28,034 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.44M, up from 12,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $274.13. About 362,285 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Rev $14.28B; 18/05/2018 – VP Beveridge Gifts 104 Of Humana Inc; 23/04/2018 – Humana, Together With TPG Capital And Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, Announce Agreement To Acquire Curo Health Services; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties, acquisition possible; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana 1Q Consolidated Pre-Tax Net $707M; 21/03/2018 – KINDRED HOLDERS SHOULD VOTE AGAINST HUMANA DEAL: GLASS LEWIS; 19/04/2018 – HUMANA INC HUM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 12/04/2018 – Humana Expands Availability of Value-Based Orthopedic Specialty Care to Improve Patient Experience in Seven Additional States

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kdi Capital Partners Ltd Llc invested in 118,268 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Dakota Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Saturna Capital accumulated 1.21M shares or 1.16% of the stock. Bamco Inc New York accumulated 1.00M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Hm Payson & has 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cetera Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 15,421 shares in its portfolio. Riverpark Advsrs Limited Co has invested 2.37% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Mngmt Va reported 371,516 shares. Park Corp Oh owns 11,700 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Menta Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.3% or 21,500 shares. Leavell Mngmt stated it has 25,130 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Transamerica Financial Advsrs has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cim Ltd Llc stated it has 0.21% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hartford Mgmt invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Davy Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.09% or 8,318 shares.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1,980 shares to 200,667 shares, valued at $34.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 493,455 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. 1,000 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $28,990 were bought by Ancius Michael J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 59 investors sold HUM shares while 217 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 117.73 million shares or 0.66% less from 118.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Royal London Asset Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Asset Mgmt One Co Ltd reported 70,954 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc has invested 0.14% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 70,679 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alberta Investment Management stated it has 0.05% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtn Lc has 0.08% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 6,470 shares. Bartlett & Co Limited Com reported 3 shares stake. Exane Derivatives accumulated 4 shares or 0% of the stock. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 469 shares. Metropolitan Life New York has 26,396 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.58% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Howe & Rusling holds 0% or 57 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 0% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

